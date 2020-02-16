Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 605,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Entravision Communication news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 148,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $56,303.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 187,953 shares of company stock worth $333,877 in the last 90 days. 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 45.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth about $3,762,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,616. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVC. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.