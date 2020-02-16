EOS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.40 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00044594 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Zebpay and COSS. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and approximately $7.40 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,049,986,187 coins and its circulating supply is 953,286,175 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Coindeal, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Koinex, DragonEX, Zebpay, LBank, Coinbe, CPDAX, Instant Bitex, Ovis, Fatbtc, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Bilaxy, Rfinex, Tidex, Huobi, QBTC, OKEx, Bitfinex, YoBit, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Binance, ChaoEX, DOBI trade, Mercatox, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Liqui, C2CX, Kraken, Upbit, Hotbit, BitMart, GOPAX, Tidebit, CoinExchange, IDCM, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, BigONE, CoinBene, WazirX, RightBTC, Exmo, ZB.COM, COSS, EXX, Coinrail, OEX, HitBTC, BitFlip, Kuna, Bitbns, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Bibox, Bithumb, OTCBTC, IDAX, Neraex, BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Coinone, Exrates and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

