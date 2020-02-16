Equifax’s (EFX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

Equifax (NYSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFX. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $162.96 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $164.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Equifax by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,440,000 after buying an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $61,980,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after buying an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Equifax by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,343,000 after buying an additional 162,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

