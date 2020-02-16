Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 268.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 268.75 ($3.54).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 10,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Shares of LON EQN traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 214.80 ($2.83). 309,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.03 million and a P/E ratio of 31.59. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

