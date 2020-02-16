Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $700.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cfra from $590.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.55.

EQIX opened at $648.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $593.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.00. Equinix has a one year low of $399.57 and a one year high of $636.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.28, for a total value of $2,003,683.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Equinix by 25.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

