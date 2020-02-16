Essentia Price Reaches $0.0005 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Essentia has a total market cap of $402,228.00 and approximately $43,842.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00050154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00491902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.11 or 0.06198433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00068915 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005252 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

