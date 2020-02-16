Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Etsy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 2,060,557 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

