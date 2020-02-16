EUNO 1-Day Volume Hits $11,213.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $216,413.00 and $11,213.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005842 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000871 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,058,634 coins and its circulating supply is 32,093,928 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.