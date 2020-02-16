Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa (NYSE:CPA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE CPA opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. Copa has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Copa by 465.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Copa by 48.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Copa by 197.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

