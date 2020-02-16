Evercore ISI Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 265,842 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,099.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 295,808 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 282,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 356,119 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

