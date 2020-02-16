Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to post $133.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.10 million. Everi posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $521.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.10 million to $522.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $569.12 million, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $575.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

EVRI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 852,437 shares. Everi has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 26,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,466,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,334 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $18,034,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 654,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 599,950 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

