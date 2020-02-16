Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the energy giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after buying an additional 1,319,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after acquiring an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,938 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.