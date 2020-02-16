Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Expedia Group worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

