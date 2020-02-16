Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 266 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

Facebook stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

