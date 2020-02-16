Factom (FCT) Price Tops $3.28 on Top Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Factom has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00033521 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, BCEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.02788337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00234084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00143324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021756 BTC.

About Factom

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,866,369 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is factom.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

