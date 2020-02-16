FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.45 Million

Brokerages expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $370.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.57 million and the lowest is $368.22 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $354.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FDS stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.54. The stock had a trading volume of 190,614 shares. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $222.03 and a 52 week high of $305.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.14.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

