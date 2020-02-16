Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Releases Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $15.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Shares of FRFHF stock opened at $474.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.98. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of $413.02 and a 52 week high of $507.17.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

FRFHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.