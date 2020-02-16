Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report sales of $30.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.52 million and the highest is $31.00 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $125.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $127.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.05 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $68,521 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.11. 95,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

