Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $143.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $127.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after purchasing an additional 438,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

