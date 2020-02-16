Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $127.23. The stock had a trading volume of 416,278 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

