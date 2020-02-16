Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

