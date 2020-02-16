FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). FibroGen reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 369.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after buying an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FibroGen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 174,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $45.58 on Thursday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

