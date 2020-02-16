FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 825,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FibroGen by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in FibroGen by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FGEN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.58. 552,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,703. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.