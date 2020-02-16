Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

FIS stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

