Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.18-3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.Fidelity National Information Servcs also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.17-6.35 EPS.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $104.73 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.82.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

