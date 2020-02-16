Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$6.12 ($4.34) and last traded at A$6.06 ($4.30), approximately 19,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.90 ($4.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of A$5.51.

About Fiducian Group (ASX:FID)

Fiducian Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It operates through Financial Planning, Funds Management, and Corporate and Administration segments. The company engages in the provision of investor directed portfolio and managed discretionary account services; and acting as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services, as well as acting as an entity of fiducial funds.

