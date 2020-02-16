Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.