FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Oncimmune (LON:ONC)

LON:ONC opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Wednesday. Oncimmune has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

