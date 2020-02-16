First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Receives C$14.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.31 on Monday, reaching C$12.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$16.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.28.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

