First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,676 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $2,430,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,038,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,363 shares of company stock worth $4,893,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $126.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

