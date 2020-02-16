First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.04 and last traded at $62.01, approximately 1,790 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund by 158.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.