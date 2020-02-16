First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.87 and last traded at $35.97, approximately 4,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 10,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $6,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000.

