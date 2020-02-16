First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.73, 18,086 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 79,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRI. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

