FLETA (FLETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $792,501.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.60 or 0.02871258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00237045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00147875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022044 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,305,556 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

