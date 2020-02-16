FLETA Price Up 29.5% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,487,656 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

