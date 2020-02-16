FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 703,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,545. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

