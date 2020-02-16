FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in FLIR Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in FLIR Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 703,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

Several brokerages have commented on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

