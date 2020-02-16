FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of FFTI stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

