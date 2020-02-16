Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.94 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.18 EPS.

FORR stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

