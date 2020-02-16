Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $14.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.18.

FRTA stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

