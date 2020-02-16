Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.36% from the stock’s previous close.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Howard Weil upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fortis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 466,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

