Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.
NYSE:FTS opened at $44.03 on Friday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.
