Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Golub Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $5,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.80 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

