Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41, 624 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) by 236.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.