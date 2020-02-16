Friendz 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $53,997.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, IDEX, BitMart and HitBTC. Friendz has a market capitalization of $890,258.00 and $53,997.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.11 or 0.02818481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00235167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00144279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00021910 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,069,933 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

