Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $6,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,293,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 150,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,225,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.82. 526,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

