FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58,579.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $5,196.00 and $58,579.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00442334 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012511 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

