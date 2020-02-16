GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

