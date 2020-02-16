GAM Holding AG Purchases 9,292 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 206.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 49,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 522,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,780,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CME Group by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.13 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.