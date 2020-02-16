GAM Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

